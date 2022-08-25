Sung by Arijit Singh, Dance Ka Bhoot is sure to get everyone moving to its incredibly high-energy beats

National, 25th August: After two straight blockbuster hits, Dance ka Bhoot is the newest track to come out of the much-awaited magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as DJ Shiva and choregraphed by Ganesh Acharya, this music video has the perfect combo of Ranbir’s incredible dance moves and an upbeat, colourful vibe that is guaranteed to make you shimmy as you get lost in the music. With music composed by Pritam, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and vocals by the Bollywood legend Arijit Singh, the song which is the ‘Celebration of Brahmāstra’; Dance Ka Bhoot is all set to be a treat for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans awaiting this movie.



Talking about the song, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am extremely excited to present our latest track to the audience ‘Dance Ka Bhoot.’ This is my character Shiva’s introduction song in the film, and I can’t wait for my fans to groove to it. I am sure that the audiences will show the same love and response to Dance Ka Bhoot like they have given to Kesariya and Deva Deva.”

Sharing his experience about the audio-visual brilliance of the song, director Ayan Mukerji said, “It has been a tremendous experience working with Pritam Da, Arijit and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Despite a lot of challenges which we faced while filming for this song, we have managed to create a masterpiece for our audience. Both Kesariya and Deva Deva have received so much love from the audience and we are expecting to get the same reaction to this song as well.”

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the song, music director Pritam adds, “Dance Ka Bhoot is Brahmāstra’s third track, and this song has amazing dance beats. I am sure the youth of the country will enjoy the song as much as Ranbir did while shooting for it.”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

