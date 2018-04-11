Aditya Roy Kapur and Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri reportedly part ways, will no longer reunite in Ek Villain sequel

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mohit Suri, who made Aashiqui 2 one of the most successful films at box office in 2013, have reportedly parted their ways after reuniting for another romantic drama, reportedly the sequel of Suri's 2014 revenge drama Ek Villain, that starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Mohit, who was about to start a new project with Aditya, could not handle the actor's starry demands called for the splits, as reported by DNA.

The director was working out a love story with his former colleague and was in search for the female leads. As per the same report, while the A-list heroines did not want to get associated with Aditya, the makers faced a constant pressure from the Fitoor to be cast opposite an A-lister only.

Later, when the director decided to rope in another male lead, Aditya refused to share the screen space with him. The same report claims the second lead was supposed to be Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety-fame Sunny Singh. This was the same project from which Kriti Sanon walked out recently.

Aditya was last seen in OK Kanmani's Hindi remake OK Jaanu and has no announced projects in the pipeline so far.

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 11:43 AM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 11:43 AM