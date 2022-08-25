Kriti recently dropped a montage video of herself on her official Instagram account to inform her fans that she has switched on her “beast mode.”

Apart from enthralling the audiences with her performances on celluloid, Kriti Sanon makes sure to keep her fans intrigued on social media. Taking away your workout blues, the actress is back with some major fitness goals this week. Kriti recently dropped a montage video of herself on her official Instagram account to inform her fans that she has switched on her “beast mode.” Time and again, the fitness enthusiast has inspired millions via social media while setting the bar higher. And Kriti’s never say never attitude holds the testament to her goal-worthy body. But did you know Kriti was the first choice for Kiara Advani’s role in Karan Johar’s Netflix project Lust Stories, however, she refused to do it owing to her mother’s apprehension about it.

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, the show host made this shocking revelation that Kiara’s character Megha, who has had an orgasm in front of her in-laws and husband, was initially offered to Kriti, who refused it because of her mother. Karan said, “I had offered it to Kriti Sanon and she said that her mom didn’t allow her. So, I thought now everybody’s moms would stand in a line, not allowing their daughters. I’m like, ‘It’s actually a very empowering story’. It’s about a woman’s right to pleasure.” And later, Kiara Advani landed the role. Coming back to Kriti’s latest post, the Bachchhan Paandey actress in the video can be seen performing some intense workout routines, ranging from push-ups to lifting weights.

“Beast Mode. Ready Set Tribe. At the new Juhu studio,” read the caption referring to her fitness studio The Tribe, which she co-founded earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Clad in a black sports bra and matching cycling shorts, Kriti chose to keep her hair tied in a sleek ponytail to avoid any diversion.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. Next, the actress will be impressing the audience with her acting prowess in Amar Kaushik’s directorial Bhediya, in which Kriti will be once again sharing the screen space with her Dilwale co-star Varun Dhawan. The movie also features Abhishek Bannerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. Apart from Bhediya, Kriti has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas, and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her kitty.

