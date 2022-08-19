Preeti-Neeti Simoes' upcoming project starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the role of a cop has been making headlines, and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in a negative role for the same.

The shooting for Preeti-Neeti Simoes' upcoming show is already in progress and to the excitement, there is a new addition to the star cast which makes the project even more exciting.

Earlier this month, there was news about actor-comedian Sunil Grover doing a web show opposite Tamannah Bhatia, but the news doesn’t seem to be true, However, a source close to the production house has confirmed to a leading portal that it is not Sunil Grover but Abhishek Banerjee, who has been finalized to play the antagonist in the show.

Actor Abhishek Banerjee won many hearts with his stellar performance for ‘Pataal Lok’, produced by Anushka Sharma. He is known for his characters in films like Mirzapur, Ankahi Kahaniyan, Stree, and Helmet was appreciated and lauded for the good performances he has given to the masses.

The web show is shot in Delhi and the genre of the web series is thriller. Preeti and Neeti Simoes, who have made their mark in the Comedy Genre are all set to bring forward Abhishek’s Comedy talent post Stree. This one will be the most challenging role for Abhishek. We are all so excited to witness Abhishek in the upcoming project.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in Nazarandaaz, Bhediya, Rana Naidu and many more.

