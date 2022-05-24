Get ready to experience nostalgia with Abhimanyu, Shirley and Shilpa Shetty as they groove to Nikamma title track.

Sabbir Khan reunites with Ding Dang composer Javed Mohsin for the peppy new chartbuster title track for Nikamma.

The 2002 chartbuster is recreated all over again for Abhimanyu, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty starrer Nikamma. The title track has all of them grooving to the beats of the song and is a youthful peppy number full of zest.

The song is shot on a grand scale, in a massive set-up in the city with more than a hundred dancers.

Expectations are running high as Musician duo Javed-Mohsin join hands with Sabbir Khan again after their acclaimed Munna Michael track, Ding dong. The nostalgia song is most certainly to rule the chartbusters and become the party song of the season.

Composed by Javed and lyrics by Danish Sabri, the song is sung by Dev Negi, Payal Dev and Dianne Sequira.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.

