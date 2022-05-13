The trailer of Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3 has been dropped by the makers. Directed and produced by Prakash Jha, the film will stream on MX Player from 3rd June.

After a long anticipation, the trailer of Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3 is out and we can definitely say that it was worth a wait. Just like the previous installments, the third part too looks gripping and intriguing with Bobby's character of Nirala Baba going all out to become a god among his followers.

While the character of Aaditi Pohankar and Darshan Kumaar try their best to expose Nirala Baba, the godman seems to be unstoppable as takes different directions and ways to make his Aashram bigger and grander.

Lead actor Bobby Deol shared the link of the trailer on his social media platforms and wrote, "SEASON 3 TRAILER IS HERE! Baba Nirala - Swarupi ya Behrupi? Kya khulenge raaz ya hoga Baba ka raaj? Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 releases 3rd June on @mxplayer. #Aashram3 #Aashram."

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the film also features Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar in prominent roles.

The official synopsis of the third season reads, "Ek Badnaam Aashram revolves around the megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary. He believes to be above all and thinks he's God. The power of Aashram is at it's peak. This ‘badnaam’ Aashram continues to exploit women, indulge in the drug trade and control the politics of the town. On the other hand, Pammi is having sleepless nights to seek revenge from Bhagwaan Nirala. Will Ujagar Singh be able to help Pammi seek justice and expose the ‘badnaam’ Aashram?"

Aashram 3 will stream on MX Player from 3rd June.

