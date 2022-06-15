Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theater.

The evergreen Lagaan: Once Upon A Time has always been in conversation since the day of its release 21 years ago on 15th June 2001. From being the third Indian film to be nominated for Oscars to being nominated for Academy awards, Lagaan has always made it to the headlines.

Adding more to its legacy, as per an industry source, “Several leading producers from the UK have requested for the rights from Aamir Khan Productions and a final decision will be made soon regarding the West End Theater”.

‘The West End Theater’ is the equivalent of The Broadway show which is one of the biggest and most popular theatres worldwide. The source further added, “Aamir Khan’s team is yet to make a final decision about it. The makers have different plans which include doing a worldwide tour of the show that will feature a completely original cast”.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see a movie based on India’s victory over the Britishers in Broadway theatres in the UK. Lagaan is a tale set in 1893 during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.