Laal Singh Chaddha is only a few days away from its global release and the makers are going all out to keep the audience in anticipation of wanting more from the film. With makers dropping several bits and pieces from the drama, the audience can barely control their excitement.

As the plotline of the upcoming Aamir Khan film is based in Punjab, the actor showed the film to the members of the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee). Talking about the same, he says, "I was very touched with the reaction of the members of the SGPC. I am so glad that our film touched their hearts so deeply."

Before starting the shoot, the makers had showed the script of Laal Singh Chaddha to the members of SGPC as they wanted to get every single nuance correct. As the film is based in Punjab and Khan is playing the character of a Sardar, the makers wanted to get every single detail right and now that the film is ready, they screened it for the members of SGPC who loved the film.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film was appreciated nationwide. The audience is loving each and every frame of the trailer and is excited to watch the film in theatres. Apart from that, Laal Singh Chaddha’s unique music strategy of giving the center stage to the musicians, lyricists, composers, and singers, is being talked about. Their move to not release a music video along with the song is receiving love from all quarters.

Talking about how he prepped for the role, Aamir Khan exclusively revealed to Firstpost, "Actually for this character, I first had to grow a beard for the physicality, but getting into the mind of the character was the main job. I’m 57 now, when we were shooting, it has been four years, I was in my 50s only. But I’m playing an 18-year old and then a 20-year old. We see this character in different age groups, so to get that innocence was very difficult after you’ve been through life so much (smiles). So that was my biggest challenge."

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.

