Aamir Khan takes a power nap amidst the heavy post-production schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha
Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Aamir Khan taking a power nap.
Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, is gearing up for its release, and the cast and crew are working nonstop to make sure everything goes according to plan. Aamir Khan, the principal actor, hardly had time to sleep amid all the chaos of post-production.
Taking to his social media, the director of Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait Chandan shared a picture of the lead actor Aamir Khan. The star can be seen sleeping, all coiled up around a green pillow. The picture seems to be from the post-production studio of the film where the actor took some time off to take a nap.
The director wrote in the caption:
"Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana"
Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chadda is slated to release on 11th August 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
ZEE5 announces another season of its successful franchise Rangbaaz
After the phenomenal success of the first two seasons of its marquee gangster drama Rangbaaz, ZEE5 has announced another season of the hit show.
Laal Singh Chaddha’s Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi: Aamir Khan recalls his first heartbreak at the song launch
Aamir Khan talks about his first heartbreak during the song launch of ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ from Laal Singh Chaddha
Five fearless women who have crafted unique success stories in the film industry
Shonali Bose, Sona Mohapatra, TaapseePannu, GuneetMonga and Shefali Shah chose unconventional routes to make it big and have never regretted their choices