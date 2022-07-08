Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of Aamir Khan taking a power nap.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan, is gearing up for its release, and the cast and crew are working nonstop to make sure everything goes according to plan. Aamir Khan, the principal actor, hardly had time to sleep amid all the chaos of post-production.

Taking to his social media, the director of Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait Chandan shared a picture of the lead actor Aamir Khan. The star can be seen sleeping, all coiled up around a green pillow. The picture seems to be from the post-production studio of the film where the actor took some time off to take a nap.

The director wrote in the caption:

"Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana"

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chadda is slated to release on 11th August 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.