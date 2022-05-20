Aamir Khan reverts to Ravi Shastri's witty response about him joining IPL
‘Any team will be lucky to have me’ jokes Aamir Khan to Former Indian Cricket Coach Ravi Shastri’s Quick Witted Remark.
Aamir Khan who is going all-in with the promotions of his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been doing various activities to create anticipation among the audience. From introducing the podcast #LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan to seeding curiosity about the music album among the audience, Aamir Khan is going full scale with the promotions.
Recently, a video of Aamir Khan took the internet by storm. In the video, Aamir Khan can be seen asking for a chance to play for one of the IPL teams. As soon as the video went viral, it opened up a new wave of discussion.
When the boss demands, you deliver. 💯 #AamirKhan has begun working on his footwork. 👍 @RaviShastriOfc toh selection pakka samjhe na? #AamirInMyTeam@jatinsapru @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/cBkLoH2VnG — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 20, 2022
Today, star sports took to their social media and uploaded a reaction video putting Aamir Khan on the spot. One of the news anchors from the channel asked Ravi Shastri if Aamir had a chance in the upcoming IPL league, to which the former Indian cricket coach replied in jest “He looks good in net. Probably needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams”.
Reacting to the same, Aamir Khan took to his social media and delivered a chucklesome video of him showing his best footwork. In the video, Aamir Khan uses his quick-witted sense of humor and says “ Ravi, I am a little disappointed since you didn't like my footwork. I think you have not watched Lagaan. Now watch me again. I think every team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me well, it will be fun”.
