Aamir Khan breaks his silence on Laal Singh Chaddha Boycott trend
'Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai aur mujhe maaf karna,' says actor Aamir Khan after #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trends on Twitter.
