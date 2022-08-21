'Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai aur mujhe maaf karna,' says actor Aamir Khan after #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trends on Twitter.

Aamir Khan recently opened up on the Laal Singh Chaddha boycott trend. He said, "I am just keeping my fingers crossed and praying to the almighty and I am having faith in my audience." He further said, "Agar maine kisi ka dil dukhaya hai kisi cheez se toh mujhe us baat ka dukh hai aur mujhe maaf karna" (If I have hurt someone's heart with something, then I am sorry for that). I respect those who don't want to watch the film but I want more people to watch it."

Meanwhile, talking about the film Laal Singh Chaddha, it was released on the big screens on August 11. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film The Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya , who is already a popular name in the South. The film also saw a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan

