Right from the time it was officially announced, Laal Singh Chaddha was a highly anticipated film. And why not? After all, the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump marked Aamir Khan’s return to the silver screen after four long years and was also under production for over 3 years. In addition, it took almost 8 long years just to get the remake rights of the film. But unfortunately, the film hasn’t been showing the returns in equal measures. Well, compared to its Rs. 180 crore budget, Laal Singh Chaddha has hardly earned any money so far. In addition, the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer reportedly underperformed at the box office in its third weekend.

As per a recent report in India Today, Advait Chandan’s directorial on Day 17, which is on 27 August bagged just Rs. 0.5. Suffering badly at the box office, reportedly, even on Day 16, the movie hardly earned Rs. 0.6 crore at the box office. It is believed that such outcomes are being witnessed, as the movie has been a victim of the cancel culture after boycott calls for the movie were trending on the internet. This resulted in the film struggling at the box office and even didn’t manage to yield good numbers this weekend. After entering the third week of its release, the numbers have dwindled even further. Moreover, apart from the United States and Canada, the film is struggling in other overseas markets, according to the report.

The report added that on Day 1, Laal Singh Chaddha recorded only 15 to 20 per cent occupancy, which is indeed a worrying figure for an Aamir Khan starrer film. Needless to say, this year has been a huge disappointment for most of Bollywood’s big-budgeted films.

Bollywood biggies like Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan failed to impress the audience and bombed at the box office. Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in the prominent roles.

