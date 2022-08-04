Karan Johar spoke to them about various things, where Aamir shared about the wholesome nature of his family, Kareena commented on how Saif Ali Khan balances his relationship with his children.

One of the most talked about shows in Indian entertainment scenario, Koffee With Karan came back to entertain everyone after a hiatus of three years! The fifth episode, featuring Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan , was a delight to watch as they had absolute fun, chatting with Karan Johar about cinema, their habits and other secrets!

Karan spoke to them about various things, where Aamir shared about the wholesome nature of his family while Kareena commented on how Saif balances his relationship with his children. It was interesting to know that Aamir did not listen to the script of Laal Singh Chaddha for 2 years as he never thought that an epic movie like Forrest Gump could be remade! The trio of Karan, Aamir & Kareena had a gala time on Koffee With Karan, making it one of the most memorable episodes to date.

Another secret revealed on this episode was about Kareena Kapoor giving a screen test for her role in Laal Singh Chaddha! That's not all, the actress even spoke about Sara Ali Khan and revealed, "I remember at the K3G trials, she was hiding behind her mum. And Amrita was like Sara really wants a photo because she loves ‘You Are My Soniya’."

She added, "I don’t even know why this is discussed so much. We are family. If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif’s children. They are his priority."

It was heartening to see how these 3 personalities engaged in one of the most heartening conversations on the chat show that has viewers hooked on to it.

Koffee With Karan’s 5th episode surely had us smiling from the start to finish as all the 3 icons had one of the most scintillating and entertaining conversations ever!

