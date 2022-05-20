The Oscar and Grammy-winning composer will be accompanied by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mame Khan, Ricky Kej, and others as he delivers his VR directorial debut, 'Le Musk,' in a cohort led by minister Anurag Thakur.

This week, A.R. Rahman, the legendary Indian musician, will walk the red carpet at the famous Cannes Film Festival. Rahman will be a member of the Indian delegation at Cannes, which will be led by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer will screen his directorial debut, Le Musk, at Cannes XR, in conjunction with Marché du Film, as part of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Rahman will be joined by Guy Burnet, who portrays a guitarist in Le Musk, and Ravindra Velhal, an executive producer and VR technology director for Le Musk. The virtual reality film is set to be an immersive experience for audiences punctuated by music, motion and scent. Gracing the red carpet with the musical maestro will also be India’s biggest artistic names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mame Khan, Ricky Kej and more.

Rahman is no stranger to groundbreaking art, having composed music for films such as Slumdog Millionaire, which earned him critical praise and prizes from the Academy, Grammys, Golden Globes, BAFTA, and other organisations. With the critically praised 2021 film 99 Songs, he made his production and scripting debut. Le Musk is the first artist to direct an immersive film, ushering in a brave new era of narrative. Alongside Rahman on the red carpet will be British actor Burnet, who is best known for his work in films such as Mortdecai and Pitch Perfect 3 as well as television shows such as The Feed and Ray Donavan. Velhal will walk the red carpet alongside Rahman. With nearly two decades of experience spearheading technology at Intel, Velhal has long championed the creation of immersive cinema experiences in Hollywood (Dunkirk, Save Every Breath, Spider-Man: Far From Home and FirstMan VREs) like the one offered by Le Musk.

About Le Musk, A.R. Rahman says, "Le Musk has been several years in the making with collaborators worldwide; we’ve aimed to create an unprecedented, subtle sensory cinematic surrealism. Creating a feature-length Cinema VR experience that pushes boundaries of storytelling and incorporates multiple senses was a guiding force for me. Aroma and music together bring warm memories subjectively for the audience.”

Le Musk is a homage to music and remembrance by Rahman. The film is a powerful portrayal of a lady who is rejected by humanity's oldest and most treacherous quest: vengeance. Juliet, the protagonist of Le Musk, wishes for normalcy, but her past prevents her from having it. The film creates a captivating universe of music and scent that lays bare evil and pure intentions by dipping into the abstract pits of the woman's brain. As Juliet searches for the three men — the tattooed, the poacher and the ‘Musk’ — she must come face to face with the price of her purpose and confront the persistent presence of the past. As she inches closer to discovery, will she endure or will she break… irreversibly?

Through Le Musk, Rahman showcases an immersive medium of storytelling that explores the infinite possibilities posed by VR and the artist’s ultimate tool — imagination. The Le Musk immersive experience is premiering at Cannes XR of the Cannes Film Festival today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.