In 2022 the audience finally started stepping out of their houses, to the theatres to watch movies rather than relying on OTT platforms. Bollywood has given us a plethora of super hit films this year that we have enjoyed to our hearts’ content. From Rom-Coms to mystery thrillers, we’ve loved them all. As we look at the upcoming films in the year 2023 we just can’t wait for their release so that we can watch them in the theatres as soon as possible.

Yaariyan 2

Yaariyan 2 is a fun family drama, directed by Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru and will feature Yash Dasgupta, Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl Puri, Priya Prakash Varrier and Anaswara Rajan. As of October, the movie is set to release on the 23rd of May, 2023. Yaariyan 2, which is the sequel of the 2014 film Yaariyan is producced by, T-Series, Aayush Maheshwari and Krishan Kumar.

Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

The light-hearted comedy film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay is all set to release in the upcoming year. This family comedy is directed by G. Ashok and has an extremely promising star cast of Anupam Kher, Saiee Manjrekar, Ila Arun, Guru Randhawa, Paritosh Tripathi, Atul Srivastava and Paresh Ganatra. The film has been produced by businessman-turned-filmmaker Ashok Bhatia under the banner of his Mach Films and co-produced by Hitesh Bhatia.

Animal

A gangster drama that shows us the rocky and twisted relationships between all the characters that in the end lead to the protagonist becoming an ‘animal‘ in the society. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Parineeti Chopra the movie is produced by T-Series Flms, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga and Murad Khetani. This movie which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to release in August of 2023.

Zwigato

Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya starrer Zwigato is among the most anticipated movies in 2023. The movie was screened at the Toronto Film Festival this year and is set to release in the upcoming year. The movie directed by Nandita Das talks about a common man who loses his job due to the pandemic and works as a delivery guy for a food delivery app called Zwigato. This family drama is produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das.

The Rapist

The movie ‘The Rapist‘ directed by Aparna Sen tells the story of a rape survivor played by Konkona Sen Sharma, and her husband played by Arjun Rampal. The movie poses powerful questions about gender, class, and institutional contradictions in India. This movie is produced by Applause Entertainment, Deepak Sehgal, Succhanda Chatterjee and Shubha Shetty. The movie stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania.

Adipurush

Adipurush is one of the most awaited movies of the year 2023, tell us the story of Ramayana. The movie has an extremely star-studded cast of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. We eagerly wait for this movie directed by Om Raut to hit the theatres in 2023. The film is produced by T-Series Films, Om Raut, Rajesh Mohanan and Krishan Kumar.

SRI

Sri is a Hindi biographic drama based on the life of Srikanth Bolla starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika, Sharad Kelkar and many others. The film is produced by T-Series and Nidhi Parmar and is speculated to release in October of next year.

The upcoming year of 2023 is undoubtedly packed with super-hit entertainers. We eagerly wait for these movies to release soon next year!

