Sound engineer Saibu V Simon has joined hands with renowned music composer Maris Vijay after eight years. Their collaboration has yielded a sonic masterpiece for the upcoming movie “VattaKanal”.

“I always believe in creating an immersive auditory experience that complements the visual narrative of the film,” says Saibu V Simon. “My collaboration with Maris Vijay for VattaaKanal has been a musical journey where technology meets creativity. We are thrilled to present the unique soundscape we’ve developed.”

In the bustling realm of Bollywood’s music industry, where hundreds of talented sound engineers vie for recognition, Saibu V Simon has emerged a standout. Selected personally by the renowned Indian playback singer and Ghazal maestro, Padma Shri Hariharan, to handle the engineering duties for his studio recordings and live performances, Saibu’s achievement is truly commendable. It’s an affirmation of his artistry and skill in an industry that is as challenging as it is rewarding.

