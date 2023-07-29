The Department for Promotion, Industry, and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued a statement that says playing Bollywood songs at wedding ceremonies and other festivities will not invite action over copyright infringement. A post on the same was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

The caption read- “In a significant move to protect the cultural heritage and traditions of India, the Department for Promotion, Industry, and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has issued a directive that brings respite to the general public and the hospitality sector. The directive clarifies that playing Bollywood songs at wedding ceremonies and other festivities will not invite action over copyright infringement.”

The post also read, “According to section 52 (1) (za) of the Copyright Act, playing a literary, dramatic, or musical work or communicating it to the public during a genuine religious or official ceremony by the central/state government or any local authority does not infringe copyright. This includes marriage processions and social festivities associated with weddings, which are regarded as religious ceremonies under this clause.”

