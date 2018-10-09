Bollywood singer Nitin Bali passes away at 47 following tragic road accident in Mumbai

Bollywood singer Nitin Bali has passed away following a tragic road accident on Monday night. The 47-year-old succumbed to severe head injuries the following morning. He was reportedly driving home from Borivili to Malad in suburban Mumbai, when his car crashed into a divider.

SpotBoyE reports he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he received stitches for facial injuries after which he was sent home. However, on returning home, he began vomiting blood and was again rushed to a hospital. But unfortunately, he collapsed and couldn't be revived again.

Bali's niece confirmed the news to SpotBoyE. His funeral is likely to take place on Wednesday.

The voice behind the remix versions of popular songs like "Neele Neele Ambar Par", "Chukar Mere Man Ko", "Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se" and "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" among others, he was the husband of TV actress Roma Bali. He was formerly married to Channel V VJ and TV show host Ruby Bhatia.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 19:15 PM