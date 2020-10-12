Bollywood producers, filmmakers to move court against Arnab Goswami, Navika Kumar for 'derogatory reporting'

Top Bollywood filmmakers and producers on Monday filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court against “irresponsible reporting by certain media houses”.

Leading Bollywood filmmakers and producers have filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court against "irresponsible and derogatory reporting by certain media houses" in the midst of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The suit mentions, "Republic TV, Mr Arnab Goswami and Mr Pradeep Bhandari of Republic TV, Times Now, Mr Rahul Shivshankar and Ms Navika Kumar of Times Now, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms."

The complaint also mentions the use of maligning terms such as "dirt", "filth", "scum" and "druggies" in the reporting of the case, as well as phrases like, "It is Bollywood where the dirt needs to be cleaned"; "All the perfumes of Arabia cannot take away the stench and the stink of this filth and scum of the underbelly of Bollywood"; "This is the dirtiest industry in the country"; and "Cocaine and LSD-drenched Bollywood".

The media scrutiny of Bollywood and the Hindi film industry has been ongoing ever since the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came into the public domain. The NCB has so far interrogated actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor among others. The media trial of Rhea Chakraborty has also dragged the film industry into its coverage.

[BREAKING] Suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry Assns & 34 leading Bollywood producers AGAINST Republic TV

Arnab Goswami

Pradeep Bhandari

Times Now

Rahul Shivshankar

Navika Kumar @navikakumar @pradip103 @RShivshankar #ArnabGoswami pic.twitter.com/NXAP4w1Uvp — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 12, 2020

The lawsuit includes several big names from the industry. Here is the full list of Plantiffs:

The Producers Guild of India

The Cine & TV Artiste Association

The Film and TV Producers Council

Screenwriters Association

Aamir Khan Productions

Ad-Labs Films

Ajay Devgn Fflims

Andolan Films

Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network

Arbaaz Khan Productions

Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions

BSK Network and Entertainment

Cape of Good Films

Clean Slate Filmz

Dharma Productions

Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures

Excel Entertainment

Filmkraft Productions

Hope Production

Kabir Khan Films

Luv Films

Macguffin Pictures

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

One India Stories

R.S. Entertainment

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures

Red Chillies Entertainment

Reliance Big Entertainment

Reel Life Productions

Rohit Shetty Pictures

Roy Kapur Productions

Salman Khan Ventures

Sohail Khan Productions

Sikhya Entertianment

Tiger Baby Digital

Vinod Chopra Films

Vishal Bhardwaj Film

YashRaj Films

The case has been filed by DSK Legal on behalf of the Plaintiffs.