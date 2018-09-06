Bollywood lauds Supreme Court's Section 377 verdict; KRK returns to Twitter: Social Media Stalkers Guide

KRK returns to Twitter

He's back. Don't say I didn't warn you. 😉 @kamaalrkhan — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 3, 2018

Hoshiar khabardaar Twitter quaid se chootkar nikla hai the one and only KRK ....unlimited edition! Welcome back man! @kamaalrkhan — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 5, 2018

Kamal Rashid Khan, whose Twitter account was suspended in 2017, is back on the social media platform. Many Bollywood personalities like Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Gopal Varma, welcomed him back.

Sara Ali Khan wishes Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Kapoor on Teacher's Day

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Sara Ali Khan thanked and wished directors Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty. Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Shetty's directorial Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood lauds Supreme Court's Section 377 verdict

Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018

Crying tears of joy for the lgbtqi community. One day there won’t be any labels and we will all live in utopia. pic.twitter.com/veQe1S92FD — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 6, 2018

🌈 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 6, 2018

May today be the beginning of EQUAL rights... #Section377 #Section377Verdict — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 6, 2018

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on 6 September, decriminalized homosexuality in India. Many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar among others expressed their happiness and praised the judgment.

Trailer of Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween released

Latest instalment in the #Halloween franchise... Here's the trailer of #Halloween... Sequel to the 1978 film of the same name... Stars Jamie Lee Curtis... 26 Oct 2018 release... #HalloweenTrailer link: https://t.co/XB7nIhrgkypic.twitter.com/pEOn52DlbM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2018

A new trailer for the latest installment of Halloween, the first of which released in 1978, was released. Jamie Lee Curtis will once again be seen as Leslie Strode in the 2018 sequel.

