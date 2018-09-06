You are here:

Bollywood lauds Supreme Court's Section 377 verdict; KRK returns to Twitter: Social Media Stalkers Guide

FP Staff

Sep,06 2018 14:24:40 IST

KRK returns to Twitter

Kamal Rashid Khan, whose Twitter account was suspended in 2017, is back on the social media platform. Many Bollywood personalities like Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Gopal Varma, welcomed him back.

Sara Ali Khan wishes Rohit Shetty, Abhishek Kapoor on Teacher's Day

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

शिक्षक दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ @gattukapoor । इस दिन पर मैं आपका शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूँ कि आपने मुझे केदारनाथ की इस यात्रा पर ले जाना उचित समझा। इस मौक़े के लिए, आपके प्रोत्साहन के लिए और मेरे प्रति आपके धीरज के लिए मैं हमेशा आपकी आभारी रहूँगी।🙏🙏🙌🏻🌸🌸 #kedarnath #jaibholenath #shambhu A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Teachers’ Day @itsrohitshetty Sir!! 💐💐 Thank you for being the kindest, warmest and most giving person I know. And thank you for trying to teach me not just my job, but how to be a better person each time I meet you. 🙏🙏💪🔝 #simmba #gratitude #boss A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Sara Ali Khan thanked and wished directors Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty. Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Kapoor's Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in Shetty's directorial Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood lauds Supreme Court's Section 377 verdict

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on 6 September, decriminalized homosexuality in India. Many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar among others expressed their happiness and praised the judgment.

Trailer of Jamie Lee Curtis' Halloween released

A new trailer for the latest installment of Halloween, the first of which released in 1978, was released. Jamie Lee Curtis will once again be seen as Leslie Strode in the 2018 sequel.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 14:24 PM

