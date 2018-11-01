Bollywood icon Sadhana's rare images, personal belongings reclaimed by archivist from scrap dealer

Late actress Sadhana's rare photographs, notes and letters have been acquired by filmmaker-archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur from a scrap-dealer, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The same report states that restorer and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur had earlier connected with Sadhana about digitising and archiving all her film-related material, but received no response from the actress. He has now found her personal belongings after a scrap-dealer approached him.

In a statement to the publication, the founder of Film Heritage Foundation said that he discovered rare and never-seen-before photographs of Sadhana, from her childhood days and her wedding with Love in Shimla director R K Nayyar in March 1966. He also found pictures chronicling her getting the Audrey Hepburn-inspired fringe hairstyle that later came to be known as the 'Sadhana cut'. "We will ensure that everything is preserved for posterity at the archives. I’m grateful these treasures came into our hands and weren’t destroyed," he said to Mirror.

Sadhana worked in what is termed as the golden age of Hindi cinema. She is known for her films Hum Dono, Asli Naqli, Mere Mehboob, Mera Saaya, Woh Kaun Thi?, Rajkumar, Waqt and Arzoo. She bid adieu to films in mid-1970s and lived the life of a recluse until her death in 2015.

