Bollywood dancer Abhijeet Shinde allegedly commits suicide in Mumbai residence, owing to depression

Bollywood dancer Abhijeet Shinde allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his Bhandup residence in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

Police said that the dancer took his own life at around 6.30 am.

Shinde has worked on numerous projects with actors Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Prabhudeva among others.

Mumbai police suspects that Shinde was suffering from depression after separation with his wife and her subsequent disallowing of Shinde to meet their daughter. “Shinde’s wife had been living at her mother’s place since the past three months. She was not allowing Shinde to meet their two-year-old daughter, which upset him badly. He had been depressed over the past few days,” a police officer told the publication.

It was Shinde's neighbours who informed the police. The door of his apartment was open, and the neighbours found Shinde hanging from the ceiling. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The police found a note near the spot which said that the money in his bank account should be transferred to his daughter.

The daily quoted Ramesh Khade, senior inspector of Bhandup, as saying, "We registered an accidental death report and handed over the body to the deceased's family members after conducting a postmortem."

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 12:20 PM