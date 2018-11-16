Bollywood choreographer arrested by Mumbai police for involvement in alleged prostitution racket overseas

The crime branch of Mumbai on Thursday arrested Bollywood choreographer Agnes Hamilton for her alleged involvement in an international prostitution racket.

Mumbai Mirror reports the 56-year-old woman, who ran a dance class in Lokhandwala, allegedly sent young female dancers overseas to Kenya, Bahrain and Dubai under the pretext of dance assignments and would later compel them to engage in prostitution.

Hamilton was reportedly arrested following a tip-off from a 25-year-old woman, who approached the crime branch and recounted her ordeal, according to Hindustan Times.

“She promised girls from Oshiwara, where she operates a dance academy, that they will get good money if they travel abroad with her for dancing in bars,” Dilip Sawant, deputy commissioner of police of Mumbai Crime Branch, told Mirror.

Raju Surve, assistant police inspector of AEC, added: “Once the girls are sent abroad, their passports and visas are seized by the accused. She first sends them to a woman in Kenya, and from there they are sent to Kenya, Bahrain or Dubai where they are asked to dance in bars and, at times, also pushed into prostitution."

Times of India reports Hamilton allegedly received Rs 40,000 for every young woman she sent abroad.

A case has been booked against her under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 20:23 PM