Bollywood celebrates Valentine's Day; Shah Rukh Khan shares photo of Suhana, Aaryan: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Bollywood personalities celebrate Valentine's Day

The person I can't imagine life without, Happy Valentine's Day, Love! ❤❤❤Sharing my love & gratitude today with the #TPLovefie contest in association with @timespoints & @easemytrip. You guys can also share your #TPLovefie & tag @timespoints to win Gaana+ subscriptions, Paytm Movie Vouchers & more. #PointsOfLove #ValentineContest #Valentine @times.internet

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Feb 13, 2019 at 8:58pm PST

Happy Valentine’s day @Patralekhaa9. Thank you for being in my life and for making it so beautiful. Here’s to more travel, films, fun, friendship & unlimited & unconditional love. #happyvalentinesday

A post shared by Rajkumar Rao (@rajkumarraofficial) on Feb 13, 2019 at 8:55pm PST

✨❤️✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 13, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

With the whole world celebrating Valentine's day, Bollywood too is caught up in this air of love, as celebs are busy sharing this day with their loved ones. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkumar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh and Patralekha are some of the celebrities who took to their social media accounts to share pictures and memories with their significant others.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have their own version of Valentine's Day

The ‘shooters dadis’ of Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh have a Valentine’s Day treat for fans. In a new photo from the film’s sets in Punjab, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hold guns as they make a heart with their hands. The film is about world’s oldest shooters from a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Kartik Aaryan shares a hilarious post to observe Valentine's Day

Wishing his fans on the occasion, Kartik shared a picture on his Instagram account while introducing his fans to his date – a skeleton. However, netizens were quick to comment "Please ask Sara Ali Khan out" referring to her wish to date him.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate Valentine’s Day in New Delhi

Virat and Anushka celebrated Valentine’s Day in New Delhi at his restaurant. He even shared a picture from their dinner date on Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a photo of daughter Suhana and son Aryan, calls them 'My Sunshines':

This image reminds me of the Yellow Brick Road....I hope they find answers they r looking for or at least have enough questions to lead a full life....#mysunshines pic.twitter.com/10hdGzZv79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2019

Actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of his children with a sweet caption attached to it. In the picture, Aryan and Suhana are seen in bright yellow hoodies, waiting to cross the road. The ‘yellow brick road’ that he is referring to was seen in the classic Hollywood movie, Wizard of Oz. In it, Dorothy takes a walk on the road to enter a magical world of new friends and adventures.

Varun Dhawan wishes on behalf of Street Dancers

Happy Valentine’s Day ! With love from us Street Dancers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j9dhHQGr8M — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 14, 2019

The co-stars of Street Dancers took to Instagram to share a couple of their photos with Valentine's Day greetings for their fans. Varun donned a turquoise blue sweatshirt, while Shraddha choose multi-color tracks and a dark blue sweatshirt.

