Adhering to all COVID-19, the Bollywood Art Project took 17 days to finish the mural Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen

Mumbai’s Bollywood Art Project (BAP) recently created a beautiful mural featuring yesteryear film actors Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen in Bandra’s Chapel Road. The BAP has always been appreciated for painting Mumbai walls with the colours of Bollywood. This recent mural was completed in 17 days. Following which they shared several glimpses of the creative project via their Instagram handle.

Explaining his work, artist Ranjit Dahiya said that dedicating the wall to Bollywood’s living evergreen beauties is very precious to him. “We had done a beautiful painting of Sridevi and Madhubala earlier. However, after the uproar against Budweiser (for the advertisement featuring Lionell Messi), they commissioned a new painting from us. We thought what would be better than dedicating the wall to Ashaji, Waheedaji, and Helenji. They are still friends, and they encapsulate what Bollywood stands for,” Dahiya told The Indian Express.

Further talking about the problems and work patterns, he and his team faced amid the pandemic. Dahiya said they had to follow all norms like working with lesser people and maintaining social distancing. They even faced Cyclone Tauktae while working on this mural, but the result is fulfilling. He finally feels happy and delighted with this mural and the hard work put into it.

Looking into Dahiya’s earlier works, they have created murals of Amitabh Bachchan, Om Puri, Dadasaheb Phalke, and many more on the list. In 2020, after actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan passed away, the artist had also paid tribute to them.