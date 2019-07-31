Bollywood art director R Verman dies aged 72 after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday

Bollywood art director R Verman passed away on Tuesday at 12:30 am after suffering a cardiac arrest, reports Ahmedabad Mirror. The 72-year-old artiste had been unwell for quite some time, for which he was recently admitted to a suburban hospital, the report adds.

The last rites of the veteran were performed by son and filmmaker Abhishek Varman (best known for his works in 2 States and Kalank) at the Oshiwara crematorium. The family was visited by noted personalities like Karan Johar, and actors Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and directors Shashank Khaitan and Anurag Singh, who all went to offer their condolences.

R Verman aka Ratna Verman Shetty began his own publicity designing and cine advertising firm after he completed his education. Popular actor Dev Anand was one of the most well-known patrons of R Verman, and he was part of cult films such as Jewel Thief and Guide. Verman was also an alumnus of Mumbai’s prestigious JJ School of Art.

Through his exposure to films, R Verman developed a skill towards art direction and started helping eminent art director Sudhendu Roy as an assistant. By 1975, Verman worked on his won and had a filmography ranging across 350 films, which included seminal works like Betaab, Khoon Bhari Maang, Thaanedaar, Hum, Khiladi, Andaaz Apna Apna, Karan-Arjun, Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai, Company, Aitraaz, and 36 China Town.

Abhishek's recent ensemble period drama Kalank fared moderately at the box office. Featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank depicted communal tensions during pre-Independence India and how the Partition affected the lives of the six protagonists in the film. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank garnered a total of Rs 69 crore across India after its first week at the box office.

Abhishek's directorial debut 2 States featured Alia and Arjun Kapoor. The film also delved into a tumultuous father-son relationship between Arjun's character and his father (played by Ronit Roy), which could be a reflection of Varman's personal rapport with his father.

