Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in his Mumbai residence at age 34

Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide by hanging in his Mumbai home. He was 34.

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Z6l5BzrmE5 — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

His film credits include Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Raabta among others. Rajput was last seen in the Netflix film Drive where he shared screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi.

Rajput was first seen in Star Plus's drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), followed by an award-winning Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–11).

His upcoming projects included Dil Bechara, the Hindi remake of Hollywood The Fault In Our Stars (starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley) with newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. Dil Bechara has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra.

It was recently reported that his former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide by allegedly jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2020 14:55:14 IST

