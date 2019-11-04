BoJack Horseman creator says the show could have continued for 'a couple more years' had Netflix not cancelled it

Netflix released the sixth season of BoJack Horseman recently, making it the last instalment of the popular animated comedy show. According to Screen Rant, debuting in 2014, it was one of the earliest Netflix Originals alongside political drama House of Cards. In an interview with Vulture, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg said that BoJack Horseman could have continued for a "couple more years" had the decision been in his hands.

He said that he did not harbour any hard feelings against the the streaming giant for pulling the plug on the show. Bob-Waksberg was also appreciative that Netflix intimated him about the show's end with Season 6, so that he could come up with an appropriate conclusion.

"Yeah, I thought we’d go a couple more years. But you know, it’s a business. They’ve got to do what’s right for them, and six years is a very healthy run for a TV show. Frankly, I’m amazed we got this far. So I can’t complain. I think if we premiered on any other network, or even on Netflix on any other time than when we did, I don’t know if we would’ve gotten the second season," said Bob-Waksberg.

He also said that he has not ruled out the possibility of making a a film based on this character. He added that he might find himself "itching to tell more stories in this universe."

BoJack Horseman follows a has-been 1990s sitcom star (voiced by Will Arnett), who tries going through life with his sidekick, Todd (Aaron Paul), his friend and former sitcom rival Mr Peanutbutter (Paul F Tomkins) and a feline agent, Carolyn (Amy Sedaris). Other characters include Sarah Lynn (Kate Schaal) and Hollyhock (Aparna Nancherla). The show's finale has been split into two and the second part will be available on 31 January, 2020.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 14:00:24 IST