Bohemian Rhapsody trailer, new images of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Queen biopic released at CinemaCon

20th Century Fox provided a first look of the highly anticipated Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in their presentation to theater owners and exhibitors on Thursday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Entertainment Weekly reports Rami Malek's transformation into the Queen front-man ended the session on a high note, as attendees got a glimpse of the band's epic journey from outcasts to superstars.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer — which has not been released online yet — opens with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' playing in the background as a young Mercury asks if he could be the lead singer of the new band. One of his future bandmates replies, "Not with those teeth, mate." The footage reportedly ends with another Queen classic — We Are the Champions — as the band take the stage at the 1985 Live Aid concert.

The studio also showed footage from the James Cameron and Jon Landau-produced and Robert Rodriguez-directed Alita: Battle Angel, a motion-capture and live-action hybrid out this December starring Rosa Salazar.

But it was Bohemian Rhapsody that caused the biggest stir. The project is 10 years in the making and has not been without its high-profile ups and downs, including Sacha Baron Cohen's departure from the film and then director Bryan Singer's abrupt firing in the middle of production in December. Dexter Fletcher was brought in to replace him and finish the film.

Malek, best known for starring in the television series Mr. Robot, said when he got the role, he fluctuated between thinking it could be a career-defining or career-killing performance.

"He is without a doubt the greatest performer that has ever existed," Malek said of Mercury. "There is no one like this human being."

The film, he said, explores Mercury's background that will add a level of pain and beauty to the music that so many know so well. Behind the success, Freddie is shown struggling with his identity as a Parsi immigrant from Zanzibar and a man with a sexuality even he is unable to define.

It hits theatres on 2 November.

And he's already gotten some pretty significant praise from someone uniquely qualified to judge. Queen guitarist Brian May emailed Malek after seeing the film to tell him that he was moved to tears, and wrote that, "If Freddie were here today, he wouldn't be more proud of what we've achieved."

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 17:51 PM