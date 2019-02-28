Bohemian Rhapsody to get limited release in China, but reportedly without homosexual content

After winning big at the 91st Academy Awards, Bohemian Rhapsody is set to open in theatres in China, Variety has reported. The news comes as a surprise amid reports that Rami Malek's Oscar acceptance speech was edited by local broadcaster Mango TV.

The Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic has been approved for a limited release by China’s National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. According to the report, the tentative date for its release is 22 March. However, reports suggest that Twitterati are concerned that the LGBTQ content will be axed from the film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, several sequences, including intimate scenes between Malek's Mercury and other male characters and portrayals of drug use, is likely to be edited out from the movie.

“Listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life unapologetically himself, and the fact that I’m celebrating him and his story here tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this,” Malek said, accepting the Best Actor award at the Oscars. Variety states that Mango TV replaced "gay man" with "special group” in their translated subtitles.

Whereas there is no official confirmation about any edits made in the film yet, it is interesting to note that Luca Guadagnino’s Oscar-winning drama, Call Me By Your Name was dropped from the lineup of the Beijing International Film Festival last year, without any official reason being provided.

