Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King reportedly secures rights to make Michael Jackson biopic

A biopic on the life and career of 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson is reportedly being made by Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King. The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline were among publications that stated King had secured the rights to make the biopic from Jackson's estate. Oscar-nominated writer John Logan, of Hugo, The Aviator and Gladiator fame, will be scripting the project. These reports also said that King and Logan do not intend the biopic to be a "sanitised" rendering of the troubled musician's life.

The sexual abuse allegations that Jackson spent several years fighting during the latter part of his life were the subject of a recent HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. The Jackson estate, which slammed the documentary, is suing HBO for $100 million.

The singer of the much-popular track 'Thriller' died in June 2009, aged 50. Postmortem of his body revealed traces of drugs anesthetic propofol and the anxiolytic lorazepam.

Check out the announcement

A Collider report also stated that the pop star's estate, which is in charge of the musician's rights, will not get involved during the development of the script.

Incidentally, King's acclaimed previous production Bohemian Rhapsody — based on Queen frontman Freddie Mercury — had also run into controversy after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against its director Bryan Singer. Singer has denied the allegations.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 10:55:57 IST