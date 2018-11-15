Bohemian Rhapsody, Fantastic Beasts 2, Widows, Boy Erased, Mohalla Assi, Pihu: Know Your Releases

From potential Oscar contenders to music biopics, from big blockbusters to indie gems, this week will see the release of a diverse range and genre of films.

Bohemian Rhapsody

What it's about: Bohemian Rhapsody, a music biopic on Freddie Mercury, portrays the late Queen frontman from his early days with the band in the 1970s, through its rise to worldwide fame with anthems such as “We Will Rock You,” to a rousing performance at the Live Aid benefit concert in July 1985 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Who's in it: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, Allen Leech and Mike Myers

Why it may work: If you consider yourself a Queen fan and feel deterred by some of the less-than-flattering reviews of the movie that have appeared leading up to opening day, take solace in the knowledge that upon its release in 1976, the song “Bohemian Rhapsody” was also widely panned by critics.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

What it's about: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald expands world of Harry Potter as a dark wizard seeks to gain power and divide “pureblood” wizards from humans in 1920s Paris.

Who's in it: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Brontis Jodorowsky, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp.

Why it may work: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald reunites director David Yates, screenwriter/producer JK Rowling, and producers David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram, all of whom had collaborated on the box office hit Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Widows

What it's about: In Steve McQueen's Widows, Viola Davis stars as the wife of a veteran thief (Liam Neeson) who dies, along with his crew, in a heist gone wrong. For their spouses, it’s almost as if their lives have also been extinguished. But with Veronica Rawlins’ leadership, they (the other women are played by Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki and Carrie Coon) resolve to take over their late husbands’ criminal plans and pull off what none expect them capable of.

Who's in it: Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Colin Farrell, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jacki Weaver, Carrie Coon, Robert Duvall, and Liam Neeson

Why it may work: Widows, penned by McQueen and Gillian Flynn, is based on Lynda La Plante’s 1980s British series, but its tale of female empowerment has obvious connections to today.

Boy Erased

What it's about: Boy Erased is based on the true story of a teen forced to undergo so-called gay conversion therapy to “cure” his homosexuality when he was just 19-years-old.

Who's in it: Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, and Joel Edgerton

Why it may work: Boy Erased dramatises 19 year-old Garrard Conley’s stay at a “Love in Action” religious fundamentalist center in 2004 where gay men and women were beaten with bibles by family members, drilled in “manly” sports, and told their same-sex attraction was linked to alcoholism and gambling in their families. This makes it an extremely important and relevant film especially in a country like India.

Mohalla Assi

What it's about: The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, based on Kashi Nath Singh's book Kashi Ka Assi, dissects the politically-charged events of 1990 and 1998, including the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and the implementation of the Mandal Commission.

Who's in it: Sunny Deol, Ravi Kishen and Sakshi Tanwar,

Why it may work: Mohalla Assi received a censor certificate after a battle that lasted almost two years. Sunny Deol fans will particularly be keen to watch this satirical comedy.

Pihu

What it's about: Pihu, a social thriller, revolves around a two-year-old girl who gets into an unexpected situation where she is all by herself. It is based on a true incident.

Who's in it: Myra Vishwakarma and Prerna Sharma

Why it may work: The movie had opened the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, last year, and had elicited a positive response with its edge-of-the-seat drama. It also won two awards at the 14th Trans-Saharan International Film Festival at Zagora in Morocco.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2018 18:11 PM