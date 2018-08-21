You are here:

Bobby, Sunny Deol promote Yamla Pagla Deewana; Radhika Apte gears up for Ghoul: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Boby Deol, Sunny Deol promote Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

The Deol brothers have been promoting their upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. The brothers were snapped today along with actress Kriti Kharbanda in Mumabi.

Pictures of a buff Jonah Hill go viral

Pictures of two time Oscar winner Jonah Hill went viral on the internet. In the new picture, Jonah Hill can be seen in buffed up, something quite different from the actor's earlier look.

Vicky Kaushal posts pictures from Manmarziyaan promo event

Vicky Kaushal can be seen smiling in a picture next to Taapsee Pannu. The picture, captioned 'Neela Kukkad tey Laal Pari' has both the actors in a light-hearted mood.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor promote Stree

The stars of Stree took part in a sari draping contest. The video of the event was posted on Instagram in which both Rajkummar and Shraddha can be seen laughing as they struggle to drape a sari around themselves.

Radhika Apte gears up for Ghoul

Radhika Apte's next Netflix original miniseries will premiere in a couple of days, and the actress has geared up to promote the show. In an Instagram post, she wrote, 'Watch out for #ghoul only on @Netflix' while holding chains that read Netflix and Ghoul.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:19 PM