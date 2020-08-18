Bobby Deol’s Aashram, The Gone Game, Malayalam flick Veyil: Trailers released this week
Based on the life of a spiritual leader and his cult, Aashram is set in the fictional city of Kashipur
From the story of a controversial Godman to a whodunit thriller, quite a few trailers have been released for upcoming flicks and series. While Bobby Deol dons the hat of a spiritual leader whose cult has connections with an unearthed skeleton, Sanjay Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a father whose son dies under mysterious circumstances.
Here are the trailers that released recently
Aashram
Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram stars Bobby Deol in the new web series by MX Player. Based on the life of a spiritual leader and his cult, Aashram is set in the fictional city of Kashipur, created by a Godman Baba Nirala. However, a sudden resurfacing of a skeleton in the adjacent forest land disrupts the peace of the city.
Aashram features Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Summan, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Tushar Pandey, Sachin Shroff, Anuritta Jha, Rajeev Siddhartha, Parinitaa Seth, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta and Navdeep Tomar.
The Gone Game
The thriller follows the Gujral family whose life turns upside down after Sahil Gujral (Arjun Mathur) goes missing. While initially it is thought that he has died from the dreaded coronavirus, it turns out there is more to his death than what meets the eye. Sahil's father and sister (played by Sanjay Kapoor and Shweta Tripathi Sharma) are seen trying to find out about the mysterious death, with suspicious falling on Sahil's wife (Shriya Piglaonkar).
The film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.
The Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial will stream on Voot Select on 20 August.
Veyil
Starring Shane Nigam, Shine Tome Chacko, James Elia, and others, Veyil seems to follow the life of Sidhu (Shane) who plays the role of a wayward youth. Not very close to his family, he is closer to a group of friends.
The film has been directed By Sarath and edited by Praveen Prabhakar. The music and scores are by Pradeep Kumar, while Vinayak Sasikumar and Anwar Ali have written the songs.
