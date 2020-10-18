Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram: Chapter 2 to release on 11 November on MX Player

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram saw Bobby Deol as a self-styled godman Baba Nirala.

Season two of filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series Aashram, featuring actor Bobby Deol, is set to stream from 11 November. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side, the season will premiere on MX Player.

Directed by Jha, Aashram saw Deol, 51, as a self-styled godman Baba Nirala.

"We’ve all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series and the response from the audience has made every bit of that worthwhile. Hope this new chapter will continue to excite the audiences," Jha said in a statement.

The first season of Aashram premiered in August and also featured Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It was Deol's maiden web series.