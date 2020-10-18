Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram: Chapter 2 to release on 11 November on MX Player
Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram saw Bobby Deol as a self-styled godman Baba Nirala.
Season two of filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series Aashram, featuring actor Bobby Deol, is set to stream from 11 November. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side, the season will premiere on MX Player.
Check out the announcement here
Baba ne jaani aapke mann ki baat aur khole #Aashram ke dwaar phir ek baar. #AashramChapter2, aa raha hai 11-11-2020 ko. Japnaam 🙏@prakashjha27 @thedeol @IamRoySanyal @AaditiPohankar @DarshanKumaar @AdhyayanSsuman pic.twitter.com/DXZiA62vlP
— MX Player (@MXPlayer) October 17, 2020
Directed by Jha, Aashram saw Deol, 51, as a self-styled godman Baba Nirala.
"We’ve all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series and the response from the audience has made every bit of that worthwhile. Hope this new chapter will continue to excite the audiences," Jha said in a statement.
The first season of Aashram premiered in August and also featured Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It was Deol's maiden web series.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Gillian Anderson says The Crown paints a 'whole portrait' of former British PM Margaret Thatcher
'We certainly see another side of Thatcher that has more of an emotional life than perhaps has been seen before," Gillian Anderson says of Margaret Thatcher's character in The Crown.
Hubie Halloween movie review: Adam Sandler endorses kindness in unabashedly silly Netflix comedy
Hubie Halloween is exactly what you'd expect it to be — an extended gag reel that seems to have been taken out of an unaired episode of America's Funniest Home Videos.
Bigg Boss season 14 all you need to know: Salman Khan as host, full contestants list
Bigg Boss season 14 premieres tonight on Colors