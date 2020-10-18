Entertainment

Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram: Chapter 2 to release on 11 November on MX Player

Directed by Prakash Jha, Aashram saw Bobby Deol as a self-styled godman Baba Nirala.

Press Trust of India October 18, 2020 11:24:03 IST
Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram: Chapter 2 to release on 11 November on MX Player

Season two of filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series Aashram, featuring actor Bobby Deol, is set to stream from 11 November. Titled Aashram: Chapter 2- The Dark Side, the season will premiere on MX Player.

Check out the announcement here

Directed by Jha, Aashram saw Deol, 51, as a self-styled godman Baba Nirala.

"We’ve all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series and the response from the audience has made every bit of that worthwhile. Hope this new chapter will continue to excite the audiences," Jha said in a statement.

The first season of Aashram premiered in August and also featured Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. It was Deol's maiden web series.

Updated Date: October 18, 2020 11:24:03 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Gillian Anderson says The Crown paints a 'whole portrait' of former British PM Margaret Thatcher
Entertainment

Gillian Anderson says The Crown paints a 'whole portrait' of former British PM Margaret Thatcher

'We certainly see another side of Thatcher that has more of an emotional life than perhaps has been seen before," Gillian Anderson says of Margaret Thatcher's character in The Crown.

Hubie Halloween movie review: Adam Sandler endorses kindness in unabashedly silly Netflix comedy
Entertainment

Hubie Halloween movie review: Adam Sandler endorses kindness in unabashedly silly Netflix comedy

Hubie Halloween is exactly what you'd expect it to be — an extended gag reel that seems to have been taken out of an unaired episode of America's Funniest Home Videos.

Bigg Boss season 14 all you need to know: Salman Khan as host, full contestants list
Entertainment

Bigg Boss season 14 all you need to know: Salman Khan as host, full contestants list

Bigg Boss season 14 premieres tonight on Colors