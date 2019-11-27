You are here:

Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal to feature in Prakash Jha-directed web series

Chandan Roy Sanyal on 27 November (Wednesday) announced that he will be next seen in a web series, directed by Prakash Jha.

According to a press release, the details are under wraps but the actor revealed the show will also star Bobby Deol.

"The web space is a great platform for actors and filmmakers alike to explore newer themes and genres. With this new web series, I will get an opportunity to work with one of my favourite directors, Prakash Jha.

"The show has a unique and interesting storyline. It will be amazing to work with Prakash sir and Bobby Deol who also stars in this series. I cannot reveal much but I will say that you will get to see a different side of us in the show," Sanyal said in a statement.

Sanyal's recent acting credits include Jabariya Jodi and other web series Bhram and Hawa Badle Hassu.

His latest Bengali film, Urojahaj (The Flight) was screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival and was well-received by the audience.

It was previously reported that Deol would make his digital debut with Shah Rukh Khan-produced Netflix original Class of 83. He was last seen in the ensemble comedy Housefull 4, helmed by Farhad Samji.

Meanwhile, Jha was last seen opposite Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the sports biopic Saand Ki Aankh.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 13:53:01 IST