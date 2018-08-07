Bobby Darling's husband, accused of domestic abuse, gets bail after paying fine of Rs 15 lakh

Bobby Darling, also known as Pakhi Sharma, had filed a case against her husband Ramnik Sharma in 2017, alleging domestic abuse, unnatural sex and dowry harassment, as reported earlier. The former Bigg Boss contetant's FIR led to Ramnik's arrest in May, 2018.

According to new reports in Spotboye.com, Ramnik has now been granted bail. After paying a fine of almost Rs 15 lakhs and returning Bobby's car, Ramnik was allowed to be free. Confirming the news to Spotboye, Bobby's lawyer said, "The fight was tough but Bobby was justified and has been vindicated so far. He also had to give back the gold articles, which he had taken away. Actually he was wearing them when he was arrested. They belonged to Bobby."

After filing the FIR in 2017, Bobby had told the Times of India that Ramnik would frequently abuse her physically after getting heavily inebriated. "Ramnik would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man. He also usurped my property and money. He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai, and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing. He had paid the building's security guards to keep an eye on me, and they would inform him of all my moves," said Bobby.

After a sex change surgery in 2015, Bobby had adopted a new identity. She identified herself as Pakhi Sharma after getting married to Ramnik.

Bobby was last seen in Dee Saturday Night in 2014.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 15:11 PM