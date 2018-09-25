Bob Odenkirk joins Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson in Greta Gerwig's Little Women

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk will be joining Greta Gerwig's Little Women, reports Deadline.

Gerwig’s follow-up to Lady Bird already boasts a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlon, James Norton, and Louis Garrel.

There's no word on who Odenkirk will be playing in the adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name.

Odenkirk is best known for portraying lawyer Saul Goodman in crime drama series Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. He was also seen along with Streep in Steven Spielberg's The Post, in which he portrays journalist Ben Bagdikian.

Emma Stone too was initially part of the Little Women project but was unable to join because of promotional obligations for the film, The Favourite. So, Watson will be playing the part originally intended for her.

Gerwig is writing and directing the film based on the novel, which follows the lives of sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate growing up, first loves and Christmas without their father.

Little Women is being produced by Amy Pascal along with Denise Di Novi, Robin Swicord and Andrea Giannetti (for Sony’s label Columbia Pictures).

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 18:56 PM