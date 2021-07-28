Bob Odenkirk was filming the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff series, Better Call Saul, in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Bob Odenkirk, the series lead of Better Call Saul, collapsed on the set of the show in New Mexico and was rushed to the hospital.

According to Deadline, the 58-year-old star fell to the ground and was admitted to a medical facility on Tuesday.

Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse, or how long Odenkirk might be hospitalised.

Production on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was underway in New Mexico, after its scheduled start in March.

Representatives for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the acclaimed series, had no comment.

AMC's Better Call Saul, a spin-off of cult hit series Breaking Bad, follows conman turned small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill, played by Odenkirk, beginning six years before the events of Breaking Bad, focusing on his transformation into the criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

Michael McKean, Odenkirk’s co-star who played his brother on the show, was among many wishing Odenkirk well on social media.

“Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.”

Odenkirk’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ.

Before the Saul role, which he also played on Breaking Bad, Odenkirk was best known for Mr Show With Bob and David, the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

He has won two Emmys, for his writing on The Ben Stiller Show and on Saturday Night Live.

He has also appeared on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show and in the films The Post, Little Women and Nobody.

Earlier this year, AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll said that the popular series is expected to return in the first quarter of 2022 after Covid-related delays.

Show creator Vince Gilligan recently renewed his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

