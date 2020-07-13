BMC officials confirm 26 members working at Amitabh Bachchan's residences test negative for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek had revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter on 11 July

Assistant municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), K West ward, Vishwas Mote confirmed that 26 staff members working at Amitabh Bachchan's residences have tested negative for COVID-19.

"As per the laboratory report, all the staffers have tested negative to COVID-19," he said.

Another BMC official said that total 30 staffers have been quarantined, but only 26 of them were from high risk contact group, while the remaining were from low risk group.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on 11 July, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital and all the people who came in their direct contact will undergo test for the virus. A hospital source told Press Trust of India that both actors are "clinically stable."

On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19.

Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya''s diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home".

The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".

Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," the screen icon wrote.

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the BMC said.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)