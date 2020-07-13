BMC officials confirm 26 members working at Amitabh Bachchan's residences test negative for COVID-19
Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek had revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter on 11 July
Assistant municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), K West ward, Vishwas Mote confirmed that 26 staff members working at Amitabh Bachchan's residences have tested negative for COVID-19.
"As per the laboratory report, all the staffers have tested negative to COVID-19," he said.
Another BMC official said that total 30 staffers have been quarantined, but only 26 of them were from high risk contact group, while the remaining were from low risk group.
Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on 11 July, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital and all the people who came in their direct contact will undergo test for the virus. A hospital source told Press Trust of India that both actors are "clinically stable."
On Sunday, Amitabh's daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19.
Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya''s diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home".
The actor said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".
Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.
"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," the screen icon wrote.
With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the BMC said.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak: Aamir Khan's mother tests negative, a day after actor's staff members were diagnosed positive
On Tuesday, Aamir Khan said some of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to the medical facility by BMC officials
Coronavirus Updates: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; both admitted to Mumbai hospital
Coronavirus Updates: In a tweet, Abhishek Bachchan said that both have mild symptoms and requested everybody to stay calm and not panic
Coronavirus Outbreak: Ayushmann Khurrana films a commercial in Chandigarh; says 'great' to be back on set
Ayushmann Khurrana shoots his first commercial in Chandigarh after the three-month coronavirus-induced lockdown.