Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep trailer — David Attenborough introduces earth's most mysterious realm

Sony BBC Earth released the trailer of Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep on Friday. The movie is slated to release on 18 May in India.

The official trailer gives us a glimpse into the most mysterious part of our planet — the oceans. We get to experience the stories of the creatures that live there, like about New Zealand’s killer whales or the Giant Trevally fish.

Blue Planet II: One Ocean & The Deep - Narrated by Sir David Attenborough and Music by Oscar-winner @HansZimmer releases at @_PVRCinemas on 18th May.

Watch the grandest cinematic experience of the year - #BluePlanet2Trailer pic.twitter.com/YjYSf5gZdA — Sony BBC Earth (@SonyBBCEarth) April 27, 2018

Shot over 1,406 days with 125 expeditions across 39 countries, Blue Planet II accounts for more than 6,000 hours and 8 km deep of underwater dive footage. Blue Planet II: One Ocean and The Deep will release across 22 cities only in PVR cinemas.

The series originally aired on British television in 2017 and later premiered in other countries on different television networks. Blue Planet II consists of seven episodes each an hour long. However, only two episodes will be released in Indian theatres on 18 May.

It has been narrated by Sir David Attenborough and the music is by legendary composer Hans Zimmer. The movie features a lush version of Radiohead's 'Bloom' from the album King of Limbs.

You can watch the trailer here:

(Also read — Planet Earth II review: BBC's wildlife documentary series deftly juggles scale and substance)

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 12:07 PM