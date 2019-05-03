Blinded by the Light trailer: Bruce Springsteen's music leads a teenager towards self-discovery in Gurindher Chadha's film

The trailer of Gurinder Chadha's upcoming directorial Blinded by the Light was released on Thursday. After being showcased at the Sundance Film Festival 2019, the film received rave reviews and was sold to New Line for $15 million.

Javed (Viveik Kalra) is a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in '80s England. Being a first generation immigrant he is quashed between two starkly diverse cultures. On one hand, he has to face the intolerant attitude of some of his townspeople and on the other is his family, especially his father who has a rigid, traditional outlook. Writing poetry is a means of escape for him, but when he is introduced to Bruce Springsteen's music, he finds someone he can truly relate to.

"You think that this man sings for people like us?," asks his father. To this Javed replies, "Bruce sings about not letting the hardness of the world stop you from letting the best of you slip away."

Based on Safraz Manzoor’s memoir Greetings From Bury Park, Blinded by the Light is not just about teenage angst, but also race, economic turmoil, and the power of music.

Nell Williams and Hayley Atwell are also part of the cast. Blinded by the Light is scheduled to release on 14 August.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 03, 2019 11:14:11 IST

