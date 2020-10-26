Blank Panther actor Michael B Jordan to reportedly direct sports drama Creed 3

Michael B Jordon, who is set to reprise his role as boxer Adonis Creed in the new film, will also helm the project for MGM Studios.

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan is "considering to direct" the third instalment in the sports drama film series Creed.

According to a Deadline report, the actor, who is set to reprise his role as boxer Adonis Creed in the new film, will also helm the project for MGM Studios.

The movie will continue the story of Adonis, son of the late boxer Apollo Creed, played by veteran actor Carl Weathers in Sylvester Stallone's Rocky film franchise.

Exact plot details are not yet known.

"While MGM is working on a Creed sequel that Michael B Jordan is considering to direct, and a new creative team is aggressively building a promising slate," the report from the publication stated.

In February, Zach Baylin, the writer of upcoming Will Smith tennis drama King Richard, boarded Creed 3 as a writer.

Jordan's Black Panther director Ryan Coogler had penned and directed the first Creed movie, while the second film was helmed by Steven Caple Jr from a screenplay by Juel Taylor and Stallone.

MGM produced and distributed Creed II in 2018, and produced Creed with Warner Bros distributing domestically in 2015.

The Creed series is a spin-off in Stallone's popular Rocky universe.