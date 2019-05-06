Blank opening weekend box office collection: Karan Kapadia's debut film garners Rs 3.72 cr

Sunny Deol's latest film, Blank has grossed Rs 3.72 crores in its opening weekend. The film opened to audiences on 3 May and raked in Rs 97 lakhs on the first day, but witnessed growth on its second day and hauled Rs 1.17 crores. On Sunday, it minted another Rs 1.58 crores, taking its weekend total to Rs 3.72 crores.

The box office collection beats many other concept driven newcomer film like, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota this year, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Beyond the Clouds from last year.

#Blank has a low weekend... Biz did grow on Day 2 and 3, but the jump was missing [despite positive reports]... Fri 97 lakhs, Sat 1.17 cr, Sun 1.58 cr. Total: ₹ 3.72 cr [1255 screens]. India biz... Mumbai circuit: ₹ 1.26 cr. DelhiUP circuit: ₹ 85 lakhs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2019

Karan Kapadia, cousin of Twinkle Khanna, will make his Bollywood debut with Blank. Ishita Dutta Sheth, previously in in Nishikant Kamat's thriller Drishyam and Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi, will star opposite Karan.

The film revolves around a terrorist who is captured by the cops, but the investigation takes an unexpected turn when a suicide bomber apparently suffers a memory loss.

The film has been directed by Behzad Khambata, and has garnered mixed reviews from critics.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 16:53:00 IST

