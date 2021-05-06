Lady Killer will be adapted for screen by by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody, whose scripting credits include Juno and Tully.

Hollywood star Blake Lively has signed on to headline the Netflix feature Lady Killer, based on the Dark Horse Comic series.

According to Deadline, the actor will also serve as producer on the film to be adapted by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody.

Lady Killer is a comic book series written by Joelle Jones and Jamie S Rich, illustrated by Jones, and coloured by Laura Allred.

In the film, Lively will play Josie Schuller, who, on the face of it, is the perfect 1950's housewife. But when she's not catering to the needs of her family, she leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire.

Lady Killer is coming to the silver screen! Based on the comics by @Joelle_Jones, we're excited to share the news: @netflix has set Blake Lively to star in and produce, and Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody to adapt Lady Killer, from the Dark Horse comic series. More: https://t.co/dQmNTS0KJT — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) May 5, 2021

The picture will be produced by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment along with Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort.

Cody, whose scripting credits include Juno and Tully, most recently wrote the upcoming Madonna biopic at Universal, which Madonna will direct.

Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds is best known for playing the foul-mouthed Marvel Comics hero Deadpool.

In 2011, the couple co-starred in Warner Bros' Green Lantern, which was a DC Comics adaptation.