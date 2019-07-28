You are here:

Blake Lively signs first look deal with Amazon; actress working on two series for streaming platform

Blake Lively has signed a deal with Amazon and the actor will be developing two projects for the streaming platform.

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke made the announcement on Saturday at Television Critics Association summer press tour, reported The Wrap.

"It took a long time but we just closed our deal with Blake. We closed a first-look deal and we're talking and developing a show. It's not ready..." Salke said.

Reports of a partnership between Lively and Amazon started doing the rounds in October, stating that they would team for a scripted series set in the fashion world.

Salke confirmed that the series is in the works.

"It'll be set in New York City and there will be a 'fashion component', though don't call it strictly a fashion-centric series," she added.

She also revealed that there is another project in the making, but did not share additional information about it.

Lively is currently expecting her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 16:24:30 IST