You are here:

Blake Lively signs first look deal with Amazon; actress working on two series for streaming platform

Press Trust of India

Jul 28, 2019 16:24:30 IST

Blake Lively has signed a deal with Amazon and the actor will be developing two projects for the streaming platform.

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke made the announcement on Saturday at Television Critics Association summer press tour, reported The Wrap.

Blake Lively signs first look deal with Amazon; actress working on two series for streaming platform

Blake Lively. Image via Twitter

"It took a long time but we just closed our deal with Blake. We closed a first-look deal and we're talking and developing a show. It's not ready..." Salke said.

Reports of a partnership between Lively and Amazon started doing the rounds in October, stating that they would team for a scripted series set in the fashion world.

Salke confirmed that the series is in the works.

"It'll be set in New York City and there will be a 'fashion component', though don't call it strictly a fashion-centric series," she added.

She also revealed that there is another project in the making, but did not share additional information about it.

Lively is currently expecting her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 16:24:30 IST

tags: Amazon , Blake Lively , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Gossip Girl , jennifer salke , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Ryan Reynolds , Television Critics Association

also see

Gossip Girl to be rebooted for HBO Max, set eight years after original show's end in 2012

Gossip Girl to be rebooted for HBO Max, set eight years after original show's end in 2012

The Lord of the Rings: Amazon taps Markella Kavenagh as its first cast member for upcoming series

The Lord of the Rings: Amazon taps Markella Kavenagh as its first cast member for upcoming series

After Jack Ryan, John Krasinski signs three-year first look deal with Amazon Studios

After Jack Ryan, John Krasinski signs three-year first look deal with Amazon Studios