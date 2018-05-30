You are here:

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds never cease to savagely troll each other on social media; here's their latest exchange

It's never too late to admire Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's sense of humour. They have been known to troll each other on social media for years. The A-list actors have the looks, the talent, a huge fan following and a delightful relationship. The couple wed in 2012 and are parents to two children.

Even though fans sometimes miss out on their inside jokes, they still keep coming back for more.

This time, it all started when Lively tweeted a teaser of her upcoming movie A Simple Favor based on Darcy Bell's novel of the same name.

Reynold's was quick to respond to her.

You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the fuck happened to Emily? https://t.co/W5vWQI9TVr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 26, 2018

Lively wrote back.

Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me. — Blake Lively (@blakelively) May 26, 2018

Also, here's a list of the couple poking fun at each other: Blake posted a comparison picture of her husband as Deadpool.

#WhereAreThoseEyesWanderingReynolds wrote Blake about this photograph of Helen Mirren and Reynolds during one of Woman In Gold promotions.

When a tabloid wrote about their marriage being on the rocks. Reynolds turned it around and joked about wanting 'me time.'

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

When Lively made fun of Reynolds' baking skills.

When he wished her happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

And she took her revenge.

Happy Birthday, baby. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT When he poked fun at her look from her new movie. #nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST When she made sure Ryan knew who the real influential person was.

“Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.”

Updated Date: May 30, 2018 19:51 PM