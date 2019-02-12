Blade Runner 2049 actress Ana de Armas joins cast of Olivier Assayas’ spy drama Wasp Network

Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who featured in Blade Runner 2049 and War Dogs, is set to feature in Olivier Assayas’ Wasp Network, reports Deadline. The spy drama is based on Fernando Morais’ book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War.

De Armas will feature alongside Edgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz, Pedro Pascal, Wagner Moura and Gael García Bernal.

The film goes on the floor at the end of this month (February) in Havana. The narrative follows a true story of Cuban spies in American territories in 1990s who helped in revealing a Florida-based terrorist network that had operations in Central America with the consent of the US government.

Rodrigo Teixeira of RT Features and CG Cinema’s Charles Gillibert are backing the project. RT’s Lourenço Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas are serving as executive producers.

Ana's upcoming projects include Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, where she features opposite Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield and Michael Shannon. She also stars in Universal/Working Title’s romantic comedy, Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle and co-starring Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Himesh Patel, and Ed Sheeran. She will also be a part of The Night Clerk with Tye Sheridan and Helen Hunt.

