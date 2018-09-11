Blade Runner 2049 actress Ana de Armas cast in Kevin Pollak's noir thriller, Waiting for Helen

Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who is known for films such as Knock Knock, Exposed, Hands of Stone, War Dogs and Blade Runner 2049, has been cast in Waiting for Helen, a contemporary noir thriller to be helmed by Kevin Pollak.

While most of the details regarding the film's plot is still under wraps, Waiting for Helen would mark Pollak's third directorial venture following Misery Loves Company and The Late Bloomer.

In a report by Variety, Pollock was quoted as praising Ana De Armas, revealing how the actress was the first choice for the role. “I needed that extraordinary combination of stunning beauty and breath-taking depth of character," the director said.

The report also noted that the project would be bankrolled by Julie Yorn of Hell or High Water fame, Pollak , Geneva Wasserman and Tim Marlowe of Project Z Entertainment.

Apart from Waiting for Helen, de Armas's upcoming films include action-thriller Three Seconds alongside Clive Owen, Rosamund Pike and Joel Kinnaman. Along with this, she has also wrapped up Danny Boyle’s untitled comedy.

Ana De Armas made her acting debut with the Spanish film, Una Rosa de Francia. On the other hand, Pollak's most notable role is considered to be Sam Weinberg in the courtroom drama A Few Good Men.



