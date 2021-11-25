BLACKPINK’s Lisa tests positive for coronavirus; other members revealed to have negative diagnosis
YG Entertainment shared that while other BLACKPINK members were not classified as close contacts, they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results.
Famous K-pop group BLACKPINK’s Lisa has tested positive for COVID-19 . Her agency YG Entertainment revealed the news through a statement.
The agency further added that the group's other members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie tested negative.
The statement read, “This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (24 November). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results. They have received negative results.”
It added, “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong pre-emptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities.
"All four members of BLACKPINK have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19 , and the company and our artists have been paying special attention to our health and safety through regular pre-emptive tests. We wish Lisa a quick recovery, and we will continue to earnestly cooperate with the health authorities’ epidemiological investigations and take all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .”
BLACKPINK debuted in 2016. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album 'Lalisa' in September.
also read
Inside Ariana Cinema, six-decade old theatre in the heart of Kabul, on the verge of closure under Taliban
After recapturing power three months ago, the Taliban ordered the Ariana and other cinemas to stop operating. The Islamic militant guerrillas-turned-rulers say they have yet to decide whether they will allow movies in Afghanistan.
Gal Gadot on getting paid on par with Red Notice co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson: 'Important to walk the talk'
"I’m happy that slowly, we’re moving the needle forward. Basically, in the simplest way, I just believe that people who bring similar things to the table and put in the same work should be paid the same," says Gal Gadot in an exclusive interview with CNN News18.
Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, Senthil Ramamurthy cast together in Applause Entertainment's romantic dramedy
The filming of the multistarrer is currently underway in locations across Mumbai and Ooty, and it is slated to release in cinemas next year.