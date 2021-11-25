YG Entertainment shared that while other BLACKPINK members were not classified as close contacts, they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results.

Famous K-pop group BLACKPINK’s Lisa has tested positive for COVID-19 . Her agency YG Entertainment revealed the news through a statement.

The agency further added that the group's other members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie tested negative.

The statement read, “This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (24 November). The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results. They have received negative results.”

It added, “We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong pre-emptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities.

"All four members of BLACKPINK have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19 , and the company and our artists have been paying special attention to our health and safety through regular pre-emptive tests. We wish Lisa a quick recovery, and we will continue to earnestly cooperate with the health authorities’ epidemiological investigations and take all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .”

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016. Lisa made her solo debut with her single album 'Lalisa' in September.